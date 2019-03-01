Have your say

The game is being broadcast live in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

But that hasn’t stopped the Fratton faithful snapping up their allocation for next week’s trip to Charlton.

Pompey fans celebrate. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The Blues have sold 3,000 tickets for the clash against their promotion rivals on Saturday, March 9 (5.30pm).

Pompey fans will travel en mass to The Valley for a second successive season.

Last term, more than 4,000 fans made the trip to the Addicks, with Kenny Jackett’s side delivering a 1-0 victory.

The Blues have also been handed 38,000 tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday, March 31.