Smith makes Portsmouth bow in cup clash

Dan Smith has been handed his Pompey debut in tonight’s trip to Southend.

The home-grown talent has operated on loan at Bognor as a centre-forward this season, enjoying goal-scoring success.

But Kenny Jackett has opted to name the youngster at right-back, a role he also served at times during the Blues’ pre-season.

For the Checkatrade Trophy clash, Pompey have made 10 changes to the side which won 1-0 at Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Gareth Evans is the sole survivor, while goal-hero substitute Andre Green is in the starting line-up at Roots Hall.

Danny Rose had been expected to play, but with a move elsewhere close was omitted from the squad.

Pompey: Bass, Smith, Burgess, Casey, Haunstrup, Evans, May, Wheeler, Dennis, Green, Lethbridge.

Subs: Durin, Clarke, Lowe, Hancott, Maloney, Mnoga, Read.