Snubbed Pitman in fine Pompey company

Brett Pitman became just the fourth Pompey striker in 25 years to smash the 20-goal barrier.

He also shares another feat with such exceptional company – none received The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season award.

On Saturday, Matt Clarke was presented with the accolade before the final-day victory over Peterborough.

He collected 57 per cent of our readers’ votes, more than double second-placed Pitman received (23 per cent).

Pitman’s two goals in that 2-0 success took his final tally to 25 for the campaign.

It was not enough to earn him the popular vote for this particular trophy – yet it is far from an isolated case.

Svetoslav Todorov bagged 26 goals during the 2002-03 Division One title-winning campaign which secured Premier League football.

However, it was Linvoy Primus who was crowned The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season.

In 1994-95, Gerry Creaney struck 22 times, yet that didn’t deter supporters from voting Alan Knight as their chosen one.

Perhaps the most eye-catching decision of all was during the 1992-93 season in which Guy Whittingham shattered the club’s goal-scoring record.

He registered 47 times – but strike partner Paul Walsh was declared the player of the season.

Looking beyond the past 25 years, Whittingham was also denied in 1990-91.

He netted 20 times, while Colin Clarke (17) also featured heavily in the goal charts that term.

However, it was midfielder Martin Kuhl who finished on top, with 13 goals in 48 appearances strengthening his claim.

Still, Whittingham had already captured the title in 1989-90 (24 goals), while Mick Quinn (21) hoisted the silverware aloft in 1988-89.

Although Quinn can definitely feel hard done by after bagging 28 goals in the 1986-87 Division Two promotion season.

Instead defender Noel Blake collected the accolade for a second successive campaign.

During Pompey’s Premier League years, Yakubu scored 19 and 17 in consecutive seasons.

However, he was eclipsed by Arjan De Zeeuw (2003-04) and then Dejan Stefanovic (2004-05).

And the first recipient of The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season was keeper Peter Mellor in 1978-79.

That was despite a prolific year in front of goal for Jeff Hemmerman (16) and Colin Garwood (15).