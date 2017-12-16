Sol Campbell makes Pompey return

Have your say

Sol Campbell has returned to make a rare vist to Fratton Park.

The former Pompey captain, who lifted the FA Cup for the Blues at Wembley in May 2008, is back with the Blues to take in today’s League One game with Bury.

Campbell made 115 appearances for the club during Pompey’s Premier League years.

He led the club to victory in the 2008 FA Cup final against Cardiff and helped steer Pompey to their highest-ever finish in a Premier League season the same year, as Harry Redknapp’s side finished eighth.

The following season the defender skippered Pompey in their maiden venture into European football.

Campbell, who was capped 73 times by England, last played for the Blues on the final day of the 2008-09 season - a 1-0 defeat away to Wigan.

His last appearance at Fratton Park was the 3-1 victory over Sunderland on May 18, 2009.

Since leaving Pompey, Campbell had spells at Notts County, former club Arsenal and Newcastle.

Now 43, the former centre-half has been assistant manager of Trinidad and Tobago since January.

Campbell will be introduced to the Fratton faithful at half-time of today’s game with Bury, along with Svetoslav Todorov.