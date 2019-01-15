Sold our best player….pathetic piece of business… how Shrewsbury fans reacted to Morris’ switch to Portsmouth

Bryn Morris will prove a hit at Pompey – if the reaction from some Shrewsbury fans is anything to go by.

The midfielder completed his move to Fratton Park from the Shrews for an undisclosed fee on Monday.

Bryn Morris has moved to Pompey from Shrewsbury

Morris penned a two-and-a-year-half contract and bolsters Kenny Jackett's engine-room options in the race for promotion from League One.

And large sections of Shrewsbury fans aren’t happy the Blues were allowed to swoop for Morris.

Here’s how they responded to the news on social media...

Twitter

I’m in full football meltdown! @B_and_A_Fanzine I think we might have just sold our best player. Bryn Morris will star in the Championship next season and we’ll all be asking “what if”.

- @Joel_Stone13

I really don't understand why we're selling Bryn Morris without even giving him another chance. Fantastic player

- @liamnorthwood96

I’m absolutely blown away we’ve sold a 22yr old midfielder with the best years ahead of him to top of league 1 and we still have Doug Loft on our books. Sod the fee I’d sooner played Bryn Morris till end of season help us stay up then let him go for nothing #Salop

-@albanheiron

#salop Sad to see bryn morris go and feel we should of kept him at the club but he is class young player who will have a great career good luck bryn and you’ve got yourselves a good little player there #Pompey

- @jacobmotton

Can't help thinking Bryn Morris could have done a good job for #Shrewsbury Town @shrewsweb Was pleased to see Dave Edwards come back, but does hide fact we need some strong signings if we are to steer clear of relegation. At least one striker, couple of defenders & solid keeper

- @HowardArcherUK

We've DEFINITELY sold our best player.

- @TapirTeacher

Very disappointing to see him leave but good luck Bryn, I shall follow your time there with interest, joining another ex Salopian who should’ve featured more @macgilivray93

- @ledburyshrew

Can’t understand what the club’s missing on this one. Bryn could really have made the difference in terms of avoiding a relegation fight this season.

- @f92tball

Pathetic piece of business, what are they thinking? Selling a young very talented player and replaced him with a 32year old crock!

- @tomlins_robert7

I really don’t get this whole Bryn Morris is a great player stuff from our fans. He was inconsistent at best for us and only seemed to turn up when he wanted to. He had several chances to get in our side last season and he didn't perform. #salop

- @iiiiiitime87

I'm not sure what people remember from Bryn Morris at #Salop but it definitely didn't warrant this demigod status some people have given him. Quite the contrary, in fact.

- @AleixGwilliam

Bryn Morris = not at all rubbish, but not a footballing genius either. Competent and cool, occasionally off it. Unlikely to be in side ahead of Norbs, Doc, Grant. Wish him well.

- @PaulRichard72

Instagram

Good luck Bryn, never given the right chance with us, looking forward to seeing you do well now and I can't think of a better club to do it with

- @td1617

#Salop 's best player. A true gentleman, too. Good luck Bryn!

- @mrlarkham

Would have liked to have seen more of Bryn this season. Good luck!

- @lewish2023

Does anyone wanna explain why we are selling players that we need ? Ricketts are you there...

- @jhildreth55

We needed to recall him not sell him

- @samgc10