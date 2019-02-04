Have your say

Viv Solomon-Otabor backed himself to win the battle for Pompey playing time.

The Blues' new arrival is confident he can force himself into Kenny Jackett's first-team plans over the remainder of the season.

To do that, the loanee from Birmingham will likely have to get in front of either Ronan Curtis or Jamal Lowe.

Both men have been in excellent form this term, with their displays restricting the appearance time of both David Wheeler and Andre Green before their exits last month.

Such a prospect doesn’t concern Solomon-Otabor, who feels the challenge will only lift his game to higher levels.

He said: ‘I wasn’t worried (about the players at Pompey), if I was worried I wouldn’t have come.

'You have to believe in yourself and your ability as a footballer.

'Of course it’s going to be a challenge to start. It’s a challenge for everybody

'It’s football and that’s what happens in football - you have to work hard for it.

'You obviously don’t just walk into a team. You have to work, and I am ready for that.

'To be honest, I haven’t seen them (the other wingers).

'I remember playing home and away against Jamal last season.

'The more competition the better. It brings the best out of everyone and we all have to raise our games higher.

'It will be good for everybody.'

Solomon-Otabor has been restricted to just 10 appearances for his parent club in the Championship this season.

Upping the number of games over the second half of the campaign is an obvious target for the man who spent last term on loan with Blackpool, where he got 47 fixtures under his belt.

The Londoner is relaxed about where his time on the pitch arrives with the winger able to fill a number of forward positions.

Solomon-Otabor added: 'I don’t care. I’m mostly left but can play inside or as a striker.

'I can play anywhere. I can cut in on the left but go around the outside as well.

'You have to be confident in yourself and I believe in my ability.

'I want game time and I just want to play. I want to get as many games as I can get.

'I feel I can put in good performances between now and the end of the season.

'That’s the biggest factor to coming on loan.

'I’m good to go. I’m champing at the bit to get going.

'I can get a full week’s training in before Saturday, though, and be good to go.'

- JORDAN CROSS