Southampton fans face bans for aeroplane gestures during Cardiff City match after Emiliano Sala death

Southampton are set to ban supporters who taunted Cardiff City fans about the tragic death of striker Emiliano Sala.

The 28-year-old Argentine died in a plane crash. His body was found on Thursday.

A minute of silence was held for Emiliano Sala prior to the FA Cup Fourth match between Pompey and Queens Park Rangers at Fratton Park. Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Two Southampton supporters were pictured making aeroplane gestures and had their details taken by Hampshire Police.

Cardiff won the match 2-1.

Southampton are now in the relegation zone and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted if they carry on playing like they are they will be in the Championship next season.

They are behind Newcastle on goal difference and now a point behind Cardiff.

A Southampton statement said: ‘Such behaviour has no place in our game and will not be tolerated at St Mary’s.

‘Southampton Football Club can confirm that two fans were detained and had their details taken by police during our match against Cardiff City on Saturday.

‘The club will continue to work with Hampshire Police to identify any individuals deemed to have made indecent gestures towards Cardiff supporters.

‘The club will be taking an extremely firm stance against anyone involved and intends to ban those supporters identified.’

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock dedicated the victory to the record signing who never got the play for the club.

He said: ‘We wanted to do it for Emiliano and I'm really proud the lads have done him justice.

‘Emiliano was a fabulous lad and it’s appropriate we came down with our black armbands on and put in a performance like that.’

There were tributes and a minute’s silence before the game started.

The win lifted Cardiff out of the relegation zone and into 15th place.

For the third game in succession, Cardiff players and staff wore yellow daffodils in honour of the Argentine striker, while the visitors also warmed up in T-shirts bearing Sala's image.

Clubs across the country have paid respects with a minute’s silence during matches.

Pompey and QPR held a tribute before the FA Cup fourth round match at Fratton Park last month.