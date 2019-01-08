Southend 0 Portsmouth 2: Match ratings

Have your say

Pompey progressed in the Checkatrade Trophy with a 2-0 win at Southend.

Louis Dennis opened the scoring and Gareth Evans made it 2-0 at the end of the first half.

It was a good performance from the young Pompey side.

The Blues eased into the last eight in front of a crowd of 1,649 including 189 away supporters.

