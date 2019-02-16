Have your say

Pompey threw away a 3-0 lead to draw with Southend at Roots Hall today.

A Simon Cox hat-trick saw the Blues’ winless run in League One extended to six games, after Bryn Morris, Ben Close and Oli Hawkins handed Kenny Jackett’s side an early lead.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

Here’s what those closest to the game had to say on the game…

Kenny Jackett

To be 3-0 up and ultimately not win the game is very disappointing. We understand that.

The team-sheet showed not many defensive players for both sides and I did think it would be quite open.

It was a game with a lot of chances and a lot of goals - that was the case right from the first minute to the end.

We’ve got ourselves in a great position and it could’ve been further with a disallowed goal decision against us, as well as a handball at the end.

We’re disappointed, though. We should see these games out.

The goals individually are disappointing to give away.

Chris Powell

Ben Close

It’s frustrating to concede the goal in the first half.

We’ve got to get to 3-0 at half-time.

The game wasn’t done by then but it keeps them down and a goal changes a game.

Their spirits were lifted when they scored. We were dangerous early in the second half, had a couple of chances and if we scored one then it’s game over.

It’s really disappointing at the moment.

Jordan Cross – Pompey writer

Is this the afternoon Pompey will look back on with huge regret at the end of the season?

A three-goal lead thrown away against a side with one win in seven - to make it six League One games without a win.

Those are the cold, hard statistics which tell you Kenny Jackett's side are not looking like an automatic promotion outfit.

In fact, if they don't find a way to quickly arrest their form they will soon be looking over their shoulders in terms of keeping hold of a play-off place.

Will Rooney – Pompey writer

What has happened to Pompey's defensive solidity?

The Blues had the best record in the league earlier this season.

But they've yet to keep a clean sheet in the league since December.

Matt Clarke was caught napping for Simon Cox's first goal, while Bryn Morris had a moment of madness to concede a penalty.

That was the cornerstone of Pompey's promotion push before the turn of the year and they must swiftly recapture that sort of form.

