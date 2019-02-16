Have your say

Pompey’s League One promotion hopes were further dented after throwing away a three-goal lead at Southend.

The Blues looked to be cruising to their first league victory in six matches as goals from Bryn Morris, Ben Close and Oli Hawkins put the visitors well ahead after 31 minutes.

But a Simon Cox hat-trick delivered a dagger blow to Kenny Jackett’s side as their winless run continues.

The point did move Pompey back up to third place, but they’ll be ruing their second-half display at Roots Hall.

Southend went close to opening the scoring in the seventh minute when Craig MacGillivray failed to keep hold of Sam Manton’s shot, with Christian Burgess forced to hack clear.

And Jackett’s men made the hosts pay by taking the lead a minute later.

Jamal Lowe’s cross could only be pushed clear by Shrimpers keeper Nathan Bishop, with Morris slamming the follow-up into the roof of the net.

The Blues continued to put their foot on the gas, with Burgess having a hooked effort turned around for a corner

Pompey did double their advantage in the 20th minute.

Southend failed to clear properly and, on his 100th appearance for the club, Close’s sumptuous half-volley from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.

Jackett’s troops were in rampant mood and Omar Bogle had the ball in the back of the net in the 24th minute when he turned in Anton Walkes’ cross but was flagged offside.

The third did arrive for Pompey seven minutes later, though.

Morris’ effort crashed against the far post, with Taylor Moore failing to clear the danger from the rebound.

The ball dropped kindly for Hawkins, who instinctively slotted beyond Bishop.

It looked like Pompey would cruise to victory - but Chris Powell’s men had different ideas.

They hit back when Simon Cox slipped away from a pondering Matt Clarke and deftly headed home Sam Hart’s cross.

Pompey started the second half well and Lowe should have done better when in a three-on-one situation in the 48th minute.

Bogle also should have got his name on the score sheet four minutes later but he lacked composure in front of goal.

The Shrimpers reduced the arrears further in the 78th minute from the penalty spot.

The visitors failed to clear a bouncing ball inside the box and Morris lazily brought down Michael Kightly.

Cox stepped up and sent MacGillivray the wrong way to tuck his spot-kick home.

That made for a nervy finish for Pompey at Roots Hall.

And Southend carved the Blues’ rearguard open to complete their comeback with three minutes remaining.

Timothee Dieng’s reverse pass slipped in Cox and he finished with aplomb for his hat-trick.

It means Pompey are winless in their past six League One games and angst grows among the Fratton faithful whether they will finish in the top two this season.