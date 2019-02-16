Southend 3 Portsmouth 3: Match gallery
Pompey surged into a three-goal lead at Southend - only to blow it and allow the Shrimpers to claim a 3-3 draw.
It was a disappointing ending after such a good start to the televised League One clash. Here are some of Joe Pepler's pictures from the game.
Bryn Morris fires home the first / Picture by Joe Pepler
freelance
Celebrations after the opener / Picture by Joe Pepler
freelance
Matt Clarke in the thick of it / Picture by Joe Pepler
freelance
Ben Close's shot flies past Nathan Bishop for 2-0 / Picture by Joe Pepler
freelance
View more