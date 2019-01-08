Southend v Portsmouth: early team news

Have your say

Kenny Jackett will make 11 changes from Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Norwich when Pompey travel to Roots Hall in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.

The likes of Adam May and Louis Dennis are set to be given run outs at Southend.

Louis Dennis

Alex Bass will also be in goal with Luke McGee still recovering from a wrist injury. It may also be Danny Rose’s final Pompey appearance before leaving.

Dan Smith could make his Blues debut after returning from his loan at Bognor.

Fellow first-year professional Matt Casey will feature at centre-back, while academy forward Bradley Lethbridge will be in the squad.

Southend boss Chris Powell must again negotiate a crippling injury list when drawing up his side to face Pompey.

The Shrimps have nine players missing, while Shawn McCoulsky has now been recalled by Bristol City and sold to Forest Green Rovers.

Missing are Mark Oxley (back), Jason Demetriou (cruciate), Harry Lennon (broken leg), Harry Kyprianou (Achilles), Ben Tozer (cruciate), Sam Barratt (cruciate), Charlie Kelman (knee), Lewis Gard (cruciate) and Tom Hopper (cruciate).

Meanwhile, midfielder Sam Mantom could be rested.