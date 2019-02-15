Have your say

Benny Read is hoping he’s done enough to win a contract at Sheffield United.

The Horndean full-back recently spent a week on trial with the Championship outfit.

He’s returned from the Blades buzzing and it’s whet his appetite to move up the Football League ladder.

Currently representing the Deans in the Wessex League premier division, it’s the 20-year-old’s dream to become a professional.

Read felt he impressed the United coaching staff.

He featured in games for both the under-20s and under-23s against Bolton and Doncaster respectively.

Now Read awaits news if he will be given a deal at Brammall Lane.

He said: ‘The chance to train with a massive club like Sheffield United was all a bit unreal.

‘A few clubs have come to watch me and they invited me up for the week.

‘I travelled up on the Saturday night and stayed with a host family in digs.

‘We had a first training session on Sunday morning before having a game against Bolton under-20s on the Monday.

‘The pace of the game was a lot quicker than in the Wessex League.

‘After about five or 10 minutes, though, I felt up to speed with what was happening.

‘We won the game 4-1 and I felt I played well in the wing-back position.

‘The highlight was on the Thursday when we trained with the first team.

‘That was class and what struck me the most was the intensity of the training.

‘The coaches stay on top of you all the time making sure you keep up your standards.

‘Everything happens at pace and players are expected to look after the ball all the time.

‘They said that I did well and did everything they expected of a triallist.

‘Now I just have to wait and see what happens.

‘My dream is to play full-time football and I am confident that I can do it.'

Read began his senior football career at Petersfield Town as a teenager before having a short spell with Fareham.

Since moving to Horndean, the University of Chichester student has come on in leaps and bounds under boss Michael Birmingham.

It was the Five Heads Park manager’s decision to switch Read from a winger to a full-back.

However, an opportunity with Pompey evaded the Southsea talent throughout his career.

His younger brother, Freddie, is currently a second-year scholar at Fratton Park and has featured for Kenny Jackett’s side in their run to the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals this season.

For now, though, Read is back to help Horndean with their promotion push.

He featured in their 4-2 win over Lymington on Tuesday as the Deans consolidated second place in the Wessex League.

Read appreciates the role Birmingham has played in helping him improve.

‘Michael Birmingham has been great for me,' he added.

‘He and Jason Mann have got me to where I am now.'