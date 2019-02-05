Split loyalties as Portsmouth assistant boss bids for family bragging rights at QPR

JOE GALLEN is gunning for the family bragging rights when Pompey travel to QPR tonight.

The Blues assistant boss’ family are huge Hoops fans and have close ties with the club.

Pompey assistant boss Joe Gallen. Picture: Joe Pepler

Hailing from west London, Gallen spent nine years working at Rangers’ academy.

Meanwhile, his brother, Kevin, is a Loftus Road legend from his playing days and other sibling, Steve, also spent time heading up the club’s youth ranks.

Kenny Jackett was assistant boss to Ian Holloway at QPR between 2001-2004 and it’s when he first started working with Gallen.

He’s since been the Pompey boss’ right-hand man when in charge of Millwall, Wolves and Rotherham.

Gallen’s father still regularly attends Rangers games and will be in the stands for tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round replay.

So not only are the Blues playing for the right to meet Watford in the next stage of the competition, but Gallen is out to make it a miserable evening for his family.

Jackett said: ‘Joe says he was at Watford! He says he was at Watford before he went to Shrewsbury.

‘In a coaching capacity, I was assistant manager and he was under-18 manager. That’s where I seen his coaching ability at that club. He’s a good coach and I got to know him.

‘When I became manager at Millwall in 2007, he came in separate to me as under-18 manager after having a little spell at Exeter.

‘He spent a little bit of time as under-18 manager under Scott Fitzgerald, who is head of youth there still, and then I promoted Joe to assistant manager.

‘The Gallen family will swell the attendance! Joe is playing it down but there is big pressure on him in west London. His dad will be on him, his dad is there all of the time.

‘His family have big ties. Kev was obviously an established player and Joe and Steve worked in the youth ranks for many years.’

Jackett also had fond memories of his spell working under Holloway at Loftus Road.

And there’s the dangling carrot of the Pompey boss facing his hometown club Watford in the fifth round if his side get through.

He added: ‘I spent three years as assistant manager to Holly, which was an experience!

‘He’s an absolutely top-class man, a really good bloke and we're lifelong friends.

‘Of course, there’s a big carrot for me getting through because Watford is my hometown club and it will be great to get through.’

‘We’re not underestimating the task, though, and QPR will want to get through.

‘Even so we’ll go there with confidence and do everything we can to rise to the challenge because we're capable of it.