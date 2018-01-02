Spot The Ball winner revealed

Have your say

Isaac Mellers has won our second Spot The Ball competition.

The Gosport-based Pompey fan was one of more than 200 entries in our latest festive giveaway.

More than 200 fans entered our competition but only 25 guessed the right answer was A3

However, we received only 25 correct answers as Isaac’s name was plucked from our hat here in our headquarters at Lakeside 1000, North Harbour.

He has won a football autographed by the current Pompey squad.

Isaac correctly spotted the ball was removed from square A3, although most entries plumped for A4, so well done if you also got it right.

He follows in the footsteps of Scott Moret, who clinched our first Spot The Ball prize in the build up to Christmas.

Moret handed his ball to step sons Oliver Hook, nine, and Lewis Hook, seven.