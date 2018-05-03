Stats a fact: Naismith's Pompey seasons compared

Kal Naismith's Pompey future has been the subject of much debate this week.

After being left out of the match-day squad for last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bury, many believed it marked the end of the Scot's Fratton Park stay.

Kal Naismith. Picture: Joe Pepler

An opinion generated from Blues boss Kenny Jackett's comments after the game that the soon-to-be out-of-contract forward was 'fully fit' and available to play.

The Pompey manager has since stated that he has not ruled out Naismith featuring in Saturday’s season finale against Peterborough.

So the debate on whether last season's top scorer would be seen again wearing the star & crescent continues to rage.

That led us to take a look at Naismith's stats for the Blues over the past two seasons with the help of wyscout - the professional football platform for football analysis.

And the findings proved intriguing - as our short video shows!