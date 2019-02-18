Have your say

The stats have confirmed the growing fears among the Fratton faithful.

Large sections of Pompey fans have conceded automatic promotion isn’t going to be achieved this season.

The Blues’ collapse in the 3-3 draw at Southend on Saturday meant they lost further ground on the top two.

Indeed, Luton and Barnsley’s subsequent victories over Fleetwood and Wycombe respectively leaves Kenny Jackett’s men trailing the automatics by five points.

That now leaves them winless in six League One games, with many supporters now accepting the lottery of the play-offs awaits Pompey.

And experimental361.com backs up that verdict, with the stats-based website predicting the Blues will finish third.

After crunching the numbers, it gives Pompey just a 27-per-cent chance of gaining automatic promotion.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton is confident Luton will be in the Championship next term.

And that’s a verdict backed up by the stats, with the Hatters 94-per-cent certain to go up.

Barnsley are unbeaten in their past 11 league games and they’re 67-per-cent likely to make an immediate return to the second tier.

Fourth-placed Sunderland have just a nine-per-cent chance of clinching a top-two berth.

Pompey’s recent form has even had some supporters worried they’ll even surrender their place in the top six.

Three points from 18 isn’t exactly promotion form and Jackett’s troops must turn their fortunes around starting against Bristol Rovers tomorrow night.

However, Experimental361 feels Jackett’s men have just a one-per-cent chance of not finishing inside the play-offs.