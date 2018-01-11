Stats predictor tips Pompey for play-off spot

A stats-based predictor has tipped Pompey to clinch the final play-off place in League One this season.

The Sky Sports Predictor – based on a system called Elo – has forecast Kenny Jackett’s side to retain their current league position of sixth after 46 games.

Based on results so far this campaign, upcoming fixtures and how teams have fared in previous years, it believes Pompey have a 35-per-cent chance of achieving the final play-off spot.

The predictor envisages the Blues will meet Blackburn Rovers in the semi-finals, with the winner playing for the right to face either Scunthorpe United or Shrewsbury Town at Wembley for a place in the Championship.

It also reckons the Blues’ title-winning credentials are less than one per cent, while it has calculated Jackett’s side have just a one-per-cent chance of being relegated back down to League Two.

