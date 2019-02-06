Steve McLaren: Professional performance got QPR through in FA Cup tussle with Portsmouth

Have your say

Steve McClaren admitted QPR were under pressure from the fans to deliver a victory over Pompey.

The Hoops dumped Kenny Jackett’s men out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory in the fourth-round replay last night.

Despite the hosts enjoying the majority of the possession, Pompey’s rearguard action held out well until Nahki Wells broke the deadlock in the 70th minute.

Matt Smith doubled QPR’s lead seven minutes later to ensure the Blues exited the historic competition.

McClaren was delighted how his side remained patient to open the scoring.

And the Rangers boss told how the home supporters’ anticipation for the replay after drawing 1-1 with Pompey at Fratton Park meant there was added pressure on his troops to reach the fifth round.

McClaren said: ‘I would say it was a very professional performance.

‘We started off very, very well.

‘Pompey are a very good team and it took us a long while to break them down but in the end I thought our patience, discipline and attitude were really good.

‘The fans have been talking about this game for about three weeks and it put a lot of pressure on us to win this.

‘It was a tough one at Fratton Park and we’ve brought them back here and done the job.

‘I’m delighted for the supporters because the FA Cup is important to them.’

The defeat for Jackett means there will be no reunion with his former club Watford in the fifth round.

It’ll instead be QPR who host the Premier League outfit in front of the BT Sport cameras on Friday, February 15.

McClaren added: ‘It’s the FA Cup and anything can happen.

‘We’re at home, it’s Friday night under the lights and it’s an opportunity for certain individuals and the team to show themselves against Premier League opponents.

‘Watford are a very good team and we’ll have to put in a top performance to get any kind of result.

‘I just hope we put a performance in that justifies what we’ve been doing.

‘This is an opportunity. We’ll be underdogs. I just want to make sure that the team gives a great performance.’