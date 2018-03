Have your say

Oli Hawkins is expected to miss at least two weeks after sustaining a hamstring problem.

The striker collected the injury during training yesterday, ruling him out of today's visit of Gillingham.

Hawkins had been set to start the Fratton Park encounter - and in his absence the Blues slumped to a 3-1 loss.

He joins Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans, Danny Rose and Stuart O'Keefe on the sidelines, while Nathan Thompson still has a remaining one-game ban.