Striker handed Pompey recall against Wombles

Conor Chaplin has been recalled to Pompey's side against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

The striker is back in the starting line-up having spent the previous two matches on the bench and is to operate behind Brett Pitman.

He replaces Matty Kennedy, with the ensuing reshuffle seeing Gareth Evans return to the right of the attacking three and Jamal Lowe to the left.

That is the only change to the side which lost 2-0 at Shrewsbury just before Christmas.

Wimbledon include former Blues player Andy Barcham in their side, although Paul Robinson is missing with a back problem.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Haunstrup, Rose, Close, Evans, Chaplin, Lowe, Pitman.

Subs; Bass, Hawkins, Kennedy, Main, Donohue, Bennett, May.