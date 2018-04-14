Striker primed to make Pompey impact

Have your say

Oli Hawkins is primed to make an impact in Pompey’s play-off chase.

But the striker is happy to bide his time for his chance to help the Blues secure a top-six berth.

Oli Hawkins. Picture: Joe Pepler

Hawkins is having to be patient in his hunt for playing time after returning from a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old missed three games but has picked up just 18 minutes of time on the pitch in the past three outings.

Brett Pitman’s outstanding form means Hawkins currently looks unlikely to displace the Pompey skipper.

Hawkins has no issues with a lack of starts but is ready and waiting when called upon.

He said: ‘I would never go to the manager saying I should play.

‘At the moment we’ve got a striker who is probably the best in the league.

‘I’m just happy to watch and learn from him – and be ready if needed. I will have the mindset I’ll be ready.

‘Anything can happen in football with things like form and injuries.

‘So I’m keeping myself fit and ready to go.’

Despite having to be content with cameos at present, Hawkins doesn’t feel the role of impact player is one which suits him.

But he is willing to take on that mantle and use his 6ft 5in frame to good effect at either end of the pitch.

Hawkins said: ‘I wouldn’t say I’ve been an impact player in previous seasons.

‘If I’ve come in it’s sometimes hard for me to catch up with the game with my height and size.

‘Unless the team are really playing long and desperate for that first ball in the air, I wouldn’t class myself as an impact player.

‘But I’m ready to answer any call to come on, try my hardest and do something to get a goal or prevent a goal.