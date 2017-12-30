Striker recalled to Pompey side against Cobblers

Have your say

Oli Hawkins is restored to Pompey's attack for the visit of Northampton.

The non-league recruit has largely been utilised as a central defender since the start of November.

However, he is challenged to lead the line against the struggling Cobblers at Fratton Park this afternoon.

Hawkins replaces Conor Chaplin, with Brett Pitman to drop into the number 10 role.

That is one of three changes to the team which beat AFC Wimbledon on Boxing Day, with Brandon Haunstrup and Jamal Lowe also missing out.

Haunstrup has a knock, while Lowe switches to the bench, with Dion Donohue coming in at left-back and Matty Kennedy on the left wing.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue, Close, Rose, Evans, Pitman, Kennedy, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Chaplin, Main, Lowe, Bennett, May, Casey.