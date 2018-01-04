Striker set for loan spell away from Pompey

Have your say

Nicke Kabamba has been lined up for another loan away from Fratton Park.

The striker's previous loan with Colchester was last month cut short having failed to make an impact for the League Two side.

Now Pompey are in the process of sealing another temporary destination as they seek regular first-team football for Kabamba.

Kenny Jackett believes the former Hampton & Richmond man can thrive with the opportunity of more match action elsewhere.

Presently, Kabamba's first-team chances with the Blues are limited - while he is out of contract this summer.

The Blues are hoping to complete an arrangement within the next 24 hours.