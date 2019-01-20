Striker signing needed to get Portsmouth back firing

Have your say

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has been busy recruiting for his midfield in the January transfer window – and fans are calling for a new striker to come on board next.

Defeats to Blackpool and Oxford have seen the chasing pack manage to close up on the leaders at the top of League One.

Jamal Lowe was given an usual role on Saturday and supporters are keen to see a new striker come in with the injury to Oli Hawkins having hit hard.

Bristol Rovers player Liam Sercombe has been linked to the club but he’s another midfielder with Bryn Morris and Andy Cannon having already signed.

Fans on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News are hoping a striker will arrive.

Mel Clarke: We need a striker not another midfielder

Pete Davies: Would be a great signing (Liam Sercombe) but striker needed

Stephen Waddilove: Striker... A championship quality striker. Come on Kenny!

Jim Beck: Very very good player, Sercombe, and another striker wouldn’t be bad

READ MORE… Liam Sercombe won’t leave for Pompey if Bristol Rovers boss has his way