Have your say

Pompey fans have been having their say on Omar Bogle’s Pompey future.

The striker is currently on loan with the Blues from Premier League Cardiff.

Omar Bogle, left, with Lee Brown

He arrived during the January transfer window and has since scored four goals in eight games for Kenny Jackett’s side.

The 25-year-old has leapfrogged Oli Hawkins in the battle to be the main striker in the manager’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, Jackett has revealed there’s no clause in Bogle’s contract to sign him on a permanent basis.

He also added the Blues haven’t made an early approach to Cardiff over the striker’s availability at the end of the season.

That has led to many Pompey fans taking to social media to debate the striker’s future.

Here’s what a selection of supporters had to say.

Richard Odare: Don't get left at the post KJ or he will be playing elsewhere next season.

Ed‏ @egg_ay: Shame, I think with full match fitness he'd be useful next season in either league.

Pete Graham: Cardiff will want their money back on him, maybe a bit more given his age. We won’t be spending that sort of money on one player..... hasn’t happened yet under the Eisner ownership.

Jason Butcher: Cardiff signed him for £700,000. He’d cost anything from £1.5 to £3 million now.

Jack Stokes: No chance anything over 500k. Not unless he scored 10+ goals from now till the end of the season.

When they (Cardiff) signed him he was an up and coming young player.

His injuries and lack of game time will have stagnated his value.

If Cardiff avoid relegation we'll sign him for less than 600k I reckon .

Ian Thompson: Prob keeping his options open, maybe Championship club come for him next year if we don’t go up.

Darren Carver: He won’t sign unless we are in the Championship.

With the goals he is scoring a Championship side will want him.

Tony Wilson: He is a must in the transfer market. I think he will sign if Pompey go up to the Championship .