Strong side expected as Pompey eye Wembley

Pompey assistant manager, Joe Gallen, is expecting a strong side to face Northampton
Pompey will be treating their Checkatrade Trophy clash with Northampton like a league game.

And Blues assistant manager, Joe Gallen, sees no reason why there can’t be a Wembley push in the much-maligned competition.

Aspiring young reporter Jamie Hill grabbed a video exclusive with Gallen ahead of the second-round clash at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Gallen told the youngsters he was hopeful the Blues’ recently-injured players will be available for selection - and he expects Kenny Jackett to select a strong team.