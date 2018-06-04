Summer busman’s holiday for Pompey midfielder

MARBELLA is always a popular choice while some have opted for the Algarve.

Gareth Evans will be jetting off on his honeymoon while Matty Kennedy has slung on the backpack and headed for Australia.

Danny Rose. Picture: Joe Pepler

The end of the season means grabbing the passport and invariably heading for the beach for the majority of Pompey’s players.

It’s proved a very different tale for Danny Rose, however, with the close of the campaign of little consequence to the midfielder.

Rose has been completing his recovery from the broken leg which has ruled him out since the turn of the year.

The 30-year-old has cut a solitary figure at the club’s Roko base, in Hilsea, as he diligently builds his fitness.

Danny Rose broke his leg against Northampton on December 30. Picture: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

It’s all with a view to hitting the ground when he’s joined by the rest of his team-mates for the start of pre-season training on June 27.

‘It’s been pretty much non-stop since we finished,’ Rose explained.

‘I’ve been going in at least three times a week.

‘Jack (Hughes) Bob (Bacic) and Jeff (Lewis), the strength and conditioning coach, have put together a schedule for anyone who wants to come in.

‘At least one of those are in on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday if any of us want to do some work.

‘I’ve been in all of those days up until going away last week.

‘I was training with the lads in the final week of the season and knew I’d need to keep going otherwise I’d end up back at square one.

‘It’s the first time I’ve had to come in with the season finished, but I need to make sure I’m in the best possible shape.’

Despite his fitness commitment, there will be some family downtime for Rose – but he will find periods to do his gym work then, too.

He added: ‘Usually I’d give myself two-to-three weeks of complete downtime to let the body shut down and recover from playing 40-plus games.

‘But this is completely different where I’ve been building my fitness in the final weeks of the season.

‘So it’s a case of keeping it going and building because I don’t want to stop that momentum and fall behind.

‘I will have some downtime but primarily it’s about building fitness in time for the start of pre-season.

‘I will go away with the kids and do little bits then. There will still be 10 days or so after I get back with the kids before we report back for training.

‘So then I should be in as good a condition as I can be in for that.’

For all his rehab, though, Rose knows there will be no substitute for competitive action when the games get under way.

‘I will need the pre-season,’ he said.

‘There’s strength and conditioning work but I’m going to need that competitive edge where I’m up against people, tackling and shooting.

‘I will need all that stuff you do from game to game.

‘That will be where I get the real fitness. It’s about getting the body as best prepared as I can for when I do those sort of sessions.’