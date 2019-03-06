Sunderland boss give verdict on facing Portsmouth in Checkatrade Trophy final

Have your say

Sunderland boss Jack Ross is expecting the Checkatrade Trophy final with Pompey to be a special occasion.

And Ross is anticipating a huge crowd as the two sides battle it out for the silverware on March 31.

The Black Cats were confirmed as Pompey’s opponents last night, following a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

The biggest crowd for the final in its many formats down the years was the 80,841 who turned out at the old Wembley for Wolves 2-0 win over Burnley in 1988.

Ross can see this year’s event being a match to savour.

He told Sky Sports: ‘We played them at Fratton Park earlier in the season and that was a terrific occasion.

‘It’s two big clubs, a big occasion with a huge crowd - we’re looking forward to it.’