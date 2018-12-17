Sunderland boss has confidence in second-choice keeper ahead of Portsmouth clash 

Have your say

Jack Ross has every confidence in Robbin Ruiter if he's required to play at Pompey.

Sunderland are sweating on the fitness of first-choice keeper Jon McLaughlin ahead of the Black Cats’ trip to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Sunderland's Robbin Ruiter. Picture: Martin Rickett/ PA Images

The Scotland international limped out his side’s win over Bristol Rovers, after suffering a back spasm.

Ruiter replaced McLaughlin in the 76th minute at the Stadium of Light, making his first League One appearance this season.

The Dutch stopper had only featured in the Checkatrade Trophy beforehand.

Ross is hopeful McLaughlin will be fit for Sunderland against their promotion rivals.

But the Black Cats manager won’t be concerned if Ruiter is forced to go between the posts.

He told Chronicle Live: ‘We’re hopeful given that it’s a spasm that he will be okay.

‘It’s difficult to predict with that kind of injury but he seems fairly positive.

‘I take players as I find them and when Robbin has been asked to play this season his performances have been good.

‘I knows it’s only been in the Checkatrade games but in the three group games and the knockout game his performances have been good.

‘He’s made a few saves and he’s looked secure and confident.

“I know he had very little to do when he came on (against Bristol Rovers) but he still looked as if he was in a decent place mentally.’