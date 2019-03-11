Sunderland captain George Honeyman will be available to lead the team out at Wembley against Pompey in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

He had feared he would miss the match after being sent off on Saturday in the finale of the draw with the Wycombe.

The 24-year-old had already been substituted after suffering a concussion, but was angered after a stoppage time confrontation in the dugouts.

Honeyman has got a three-match ban after his appeal failed but he will able to play in the match with the Blues on Sunday, March 31 (2.30pm).

He will serve the suspension for league games only meaning he misses matches against Barnsley and Walsall before the Checkatrade Trophy final and then Accrington Stanley after.

