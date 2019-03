Have your say

Sunderland have been handed their Checkatrade Trophy final ticket allocation.

The Black Cats have received 38,979 tickets for the meeting with Pompey at Wembley on March 31.

That’s marginally less than the 39,659 requested by the Blues - which go on sale next Monday.

Pompey fans will be housed in The West End of the stadium with Sunderland handed the East End.

The final will kick off at 2.30pm.