Sunderland is the game Portsmouth have been waiting for

The clash with Sunderland is the game we’ve all been looking forward to.

The visit of the Black Cats to Fratton Park is being billed as the big one - and has been sold out for a month or so.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

I’m really looking forward to seeing how good they and how we match up to them.

I haven’t seen a Blackburn or a Wigan so far this season, but I’m withholding that statement until after Saturday’s game.

A few of the teams we’ve played of late have managed to come out with a few put-downs ahead of the game.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer did it when he said we weren’t pretty to watch ahead of last week’s game.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross

And it was similar stuff from Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel on Saturday when he said we had no special players and were only where we are because of the defence.

I’ve not noticed anything like that coming out from the Sunderland end just yet, but when managers start saying things like that it’s a surefire sign they are worried about you.

When clubs are saying nice things about you all the time it suggests to me they aren’t worried about your threat.

So maybe we’re starting to see one or two managers play some mind games.

The trip to Barnsley didn’t feel like a bad one to me after returning from Yorkshire with a share of the spoils.

It was a wet and windy game and I felt Craig MacGillivray did well in the conditions.

He produced some effective saves, even if they weren’t necessarily out of the goalkeeping textbook.

He had a lot of shots from long distance to deal with, which is not easy in the wet when the ball is moving around.

Craig had to adapt in those conditions and I felt that was something he did well.

I felt Barnsley looked a decent side and you could see why they haven’t lost at home this season.

They made a lot of deep-lying run s which were difficult to pick up, but it looked like we’d rode out most of the storm, so that made the goal slightly disappointing to concede.

Despite the moaning from their end I felt a draw was the right result.

They had a lot of shots, but they weren’t particularly on target and Craig dealt with what came his way.

Now it’s on to Saturday and a game we hope lives up to the occasion.