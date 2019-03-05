Pompey will face Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

The Black Cats booked their place in the March 31 showdown at Wembley with a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

Will Grigg handed Jack Ross’ side the lead on 44 minutes – his second goal for the club following his £4m move from Wigan in the January transfer window.

Fellow new arrival Lewis Morgan, who is on loan from Celtic, then added a second three minutes after the break to send Sunderland to Wembley for the first time since the 2014 Carabao Cup final.

Pompey’s passage to the final was secured with a 3-0 win at League Two Bury last week.

The Black Cats currently sit three points clear of Pompey in League One with a game in hand.

The Blues have been handed 39,659 tickets for the game.

Click here to see how to book your place at Wembley.