Sunderland moved above Pompey in the League One table after they drew 2-2 with Accrington.

They moved up to third in the standings on goal difference by coming from 2-2 down to rescue a point against John Coleman’s side.

However, the draw will be seen as another two points dropped by the Black Cats, who had designs on moving up to second in the table at the start of the week.

With two games in hand on both Pompey and second-placed Barnsley, the stage was set for them to stamp their authority on the race for promotion.

However, just like Tuesday night’s Stadium of Light draw with Blackpool, they had to settle for a share of the spoils on home soil.

Billy Kee handed the visitors the lead on 29 minutes when he converted from the penalty spot – their first league goal in 2019.

Accy’s lead was then doubled on 52 minutes when one-time Pompey target Paul Smith netted.

Sunderland’s response was immediate, with George Honeyman halving the deficit three minutes later.

And the hosts got themselves level on 62 minutes when Aiden McGeady fired home.

However, the grandstand finish the home supporters expected never materialised, leaving Jack Ross’ side having to settle for a point.

The Black Cats remain unbeaten at home in the league, but the draw represents their 14th of the season.

Pompey have the chance to move back up to third when they travel to Southend tomorrow (12.30pm).

The Blues have a goal difference of 19, with the Wearsiders four goals better off with 23.