Sunderland owner denies Peterborough winger bid | Huddersfield midfielder wanted by Luton | Championship club table bid for Bradford City star – League One and League Two transfer news

It's day three of the January window - and some League One and Two clubs have already begun their transfer business. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.

Peterborough United 's Marcus Maddison has been linked with Sunderland. Picture: PA

Cannon: I couldn't turn down Portsmouth move