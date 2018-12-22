‘Sunderland right-back will be having nightmares’ – Portsmouth fans react to win over Black Cats 

Portsmouth fans have responded with jubilation as their side heads into the Christmas break at the top of League One.

The Blues beat Sunderland 3-1 at Fratton Park this afternoon, thanks to goals from Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis and Ben Thompson.

Fans say they are thrilled by the result, praising the hard work and dedication shown from the squad.

Here’s what the fans said.

Peter Baldry

'Absolutely thrilled with that result.

What did you make of Pompey's performance?

‘A draw wouldn't have been a bad result either so grabbing the win is huge. The three goalscorers today are arguably the three biggest factors to how we've been doing this season.

‘Thompson is a class above, Curtis is impactful and a joy to have in your team, and words can't describe the importance of Evans. Every time he scores you can see the passion pouring out of him. He loves this club and always provides in huge games.

‘What an early Christmas present!’

Belinda Marsh

‘Play up Pompey, great result today. Well done and Merry Christmas.’

Steve Cornell-Davis

‘Kenny Jackett’s blue and white army.

‘Have a great Christmas everyone, altogether now – we are going up!’

Mel Clarke

‘Absolutely brilliant game and well done Pompey.’

Matthew Clements

‘Safe to say the Sunderland right back will be having nightmares about Ronan Curtis after that second half performance.

‘Very good all round performance from front to back – we need to get Gareth Evans, Nathan Thompson and Jack Whatmough on new deals as soon as possible.’

Michael Turner

‘Very well done Kenny and the boys, Merry Christmas.’

Simon Bell

‘Pompey played brilliantly, a massive victory for our club, but a mention for the Sunderland fans who came down, a long trip three days before Christmas.’

Jamie Richardson

‘Great result and great performance.’

Rob Whyley

Great result for Pompey, and awesome atmosphere too – roll on Boxing Day. We’re Portsmouth City, we’re top of the league!’