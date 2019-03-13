Sunderland sell out Checkatrade Trophy final ticket allocation against Portsmouth at Wembley

Have your say

Sunderland have sold out their allocation for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Pompey.

Mackem supporters have snapped up 38,979 tickets for the Wembley clash on Sunday, March 31.

Pompey's Tom Naylor battles Sunderland winger Aiden Mcgeady for the ball. Picture: Joe Pepler

That means Black Cats fans will travel en masse down to the capital when their side battle Kenny Jackett’s troops for the silverware.

A crackling atmosphere is expected inside the national stadium, with the Blues selling more than 75 per cent of their allotted amount so far.

As of this morning, more than 30,000 members of the Fratton faithful had bought tickets for Pompey’s first appearance at the national stadium since the 2010 FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea.

Nearly 24,000 were purchased on Monday when they went on sale.

Despite low attendances at Fratton Park during earlier rounds of the Checkatrade Trophy, supporters are keen back Jackett’s men at Wembley.

Pompey have been allocated 39,659 tickets in total – slightly more than Sunderland.

The Blues defeated Jack Ross' side 3-1 when they met at Fratton Park in December.

While both clubs are bidding for Checkatrade Trophy glory, promotion from League One is Pompey and Sunderland’s primary aim this season.

The Blues sit fourth in the table on 68 points, one place and two points behind the Black Cats – who have played a game fewer.

