Sunderland shrug off ‘bit of stick’ to boost automatic promotion push while Portsmouth and Barnsley draw

Sunderland boss Jack Ross praised the character of his players as they boosted their automatic promotion hopes in League One with a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

The third-placed side are now two points back from Barnsley with a game in hand.

Pompey, in fourth, are three points behind Sunderland having played a game more.

Luke O’Nien put the Black Cats ahead against Rovers in the 25th minute and Aiden McGeady doubled the lead with a free-kick 10 minutes into the second half.

After a spell of three draws in a row Sunderland have now won their past two games.

Rovers were unable to repeat the result that saw them hold Pompey at Fratton Park in midweek.

Sunderland manager Ross told the Sunderland Echo that mental strength is the key now.

He said: ‘The players are pleased, satisfied and enjoy the feeling, it is another one knocked off.

‘We keep getting results like this, we give ourselves a good chance.

‘Even when they were getting a bit more stick (during the recent run of draws) they were good and resilient.

‘They have shown time and again they have character.

‘As you go towards the end of the season you need to have that mental strength, that character.

‘It is about remaining focused and controlling the controllables.’

There was drama at the other end of the table on Saturday as Shrewsbury earned their first league win in 10 outings, winning 2-1 at Peterborough to move out of the bottom four in a game where both sides were reduced to 10 men.

Jason Naismith had Peterborough on course for the play-off places with a 10th minute opener, but after Ivan Toney was sent off for handball in the area in the 27th minute, Oliver Norburn fired in the resulting penalty to level.

Tyrese Campbell then put the visitors in front after 36 minutes.

But it was a nervy finish after Norburn collected a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Another eventful match saw Walsall win a remarkable relegation battle against Bradford 3-2 despite playing 84 minutes with 10 men.

The Saddlers, beaten in their previous five matches, lost Andy Cook to a red card six minutes in and fell behind to an Eoin Doyle goal six minutes later.

But goals from Josh Gordon and Joe Edwards either side of half-time turned it around.

Their lead lasted only six minutes before James O'Connor brought Bradford level.

Gordon’s second goal of the afternoon just after the hour then earned three much-needed points.

Oxford climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win at Blackpool, thanks to Jordon Graham’s 40th minute goal.

With Shrewsbury and Oxford on the rise, Rochdale fell into the bottom four after a 5-1 loss to Plymouth.

Matt Done had cancelled out Freddie Ladapo’s opener, but after Ethan Ebanks-Landell was sent off in the 58th minute, Ryan Edwards, Ladapo, Oscar Threlkeld and Ashley Smith-Brown struck for the hosts.

Gillingham climbed away from trouble with a late goal from Regan Charles-Cook enough to win 1-0 at Wycombe.

Fleetwood won 1-0 at Burton thanks to Ashley Nadesan's 57th-minute goal to move up to eighth in the table.

Dan Barlaser struck on the hour to cancel out Stephen Humphrys’ 20th-minute opener as Southend drew 1-1 at Accrington.

The lunchtime fixture between Scunthorpe and Doncaster finished with the same scoreline as the Iron’s Kyle Wootton scored in the 69th minute to cancel out Mallik Wilks’ opener.