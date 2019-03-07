Have your say

Sunderland are ‘trying’ to get more tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Pompey.

The Black Cats have been allocated 38,979 tickets for the Wembley showpiece on Sunday, March 31.

That’s after they secured a 2-0 semi-final victory over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

Yet the figure is less than what the Blues have been provided with, after they received 39,659 tickets.

And that’s prompted Sunderland owner Stewart Donald to put out on social media that attempts are being made to increase the Wearsiders’ representation at the home of football.

Responding to a question on the subject on Twitter, the former Eastleigh owner simply replied ‘trying’.

Wembley Stadium Picture: Miguel Medina/Getty Images

Wembley’s current capacity stands at 90,000.

The 89,874 Pompey and Cardiff fans who attended the 2008 FA Cup final remains the record attendance for a competitive professional association football match in the current stadium.

Blues tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final go on sale on Monday.