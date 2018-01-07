Support as Pompey striker departs

Fans reacted to all the latest news about Nicke Kabamba’s loan exit and Pompey’s prospects at portsmouth.co.uk and on our facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

• Good luck to the lad, he’s needs a good run in their side gain some confidence – Spencer Calvert

• Good luck mate bang some goals in get the Shots up – Robert Porter

• Let’s hope it’s a building block to a new contract for Kabamba, rather than a slow exit. I assuming a new striker will be coming in with Kabamba and Main going out. Linked with a few already – Jason Butcher

• Intriguing. The Checkatrade game could get an attendance boost from fans wanting to get a look at the new boys – Bob Ford

• I have us down for about a mid-table finish 11th so I’m over the moon that we are sixth a few wins away from being safe after 26 games. It gives us credit in the bank if we have another losing run which I expect to happen at some point maybe this month. Jackett is doing a fantastic job so far but not having the pressure of being the biggest club in the League and not being favourites for the league has also helped – Michael Clifton

• We defo need a new keeper for me McGee lost us the game last Monday he was terrible – George Andrew Slatchers

• Disagree with negative comment regarding Luke McGee. He has been outstanding this season and should not be judged on one defeat or error. He is a young keeper learning his trade – Robi Lee

• I think McGee has had a great season so far but maybe complacency has crept into his game as he is a guaranteed starter. I’d like to see another keeper come in and really push him – Lorraine Wells

• As much as I would love to see Pompey back in the Championship. I also don’t think back-to-back promotions would be good. I’d like to see a season of consolidation and building in League One and then make a charge next season – Sam Smith

• Promotion is like having a baby, you can never afford it but you always seem to find a way if you try hard enough! – Nick May