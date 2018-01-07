Search

Support as Pompey striker departs

Nicke Kabamba scored the winner for Aldershot at Dover Athletic on Saturday
Former Pompey player Steve Piper

Pompey mourn death of Piper

Have your say

Fans reacted to all the latest news about Nicke Kabamba’s loan exit and Pompey’s prospects at portsmouth.co.uk and on our facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

• Good luck to the lad, he’s needs a good run in their side gain some confidence – Spencer Calvert

• Good luck mate bang some goals in get the Shots up – Robert Porter

• Let’s hope it’s a building block to a new contract for Kabamba, rather than a slow exit. I assuming a new striker will be coming in with Kabamba and Main going out. Linked with a few already – Jason Butcher

• Intriguing. The Checkatrade game could get an attendance boost from fans wanting to get a look at the new boys – Bob Ford

• I have us down for about a mid-table finish 11th so I’m over the moon that we are sixth a few wins away from being safe after 26 games. It gives us credit in the bank if we have another losing run which I expect to happen at some point maybe this month. Jackett is doing a fantastic job so far but not having the pressure of being the biggest club in the League and not being favourites for the league has also helped – Michael Clifton

• We defo need a new keeper for me McGee lost us the game last Monday he was terrible – George Andrew Slatchers

• Disagree with negative comment regarding Luke McGee. He has been outstanding this season and should not be judged on one defeat or error. He is a young keeper learning his trade – Robi Lee

• I think McGee has had a great season so far but maybe complacency has crept into his game as he is a guaranteed starter. I’d like to see another keeper come in and really push him – Lorraine Wells

• As much as I would love to see Pompey back in the Championship. I also don’t think back-to-back promotions would be good. I’d like to see a season of consolidation and building in League One and then make a charge next season – Sam Smith

• Promotion is like having a baby, you can never afford it but you always seem to find a way if you try hard enough! – Nick May