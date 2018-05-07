Surly Pitman proves his hunger for Pompey goals

Brett Pitman wasn’t in the mood to celebrate.

The striker had just fired two goals to take his Pompey total to the season to 25 strikes.

Yet, the demeanour of the Blues skipper certainly suggested this didn’t represent cause for satisfaction.

Pompey’s stadium announcer was the source of the 29-year-old’s ire, after incorrectly crediting Jamal Lowe with his second goal.

There was no doubt at all Pitman got the touch at the back post, with Lowe’s drive across goal appearing to be off target.

That paved the way for the bizarre sight of the striker sending a volley of abuse in his direction as he made his way back for the restart.

Pitman finished up a goal short of Svetoslav Todorov’s memorable return as Pompey stormed to the Division One title in 2003.

It’s no exaggeration to say the former Ipswich man could’ve ended up with five goals to his name, though, in the first half of Saturday’s game alone.

It took eight minutes for him to beat defender Liam Shephard, but keeper Jonathan Bond was equal his finish.

He somehow blazed over 12 minutes before the break after helping himself to two finishes.

A back-post header, a clash with Bond and an impressive thump from 20 yards, which the keeper did well to keep out, were other sights of goal.

The second half was a stroll in the Fratton sunshine, with Pitman’s header at Bond, after Stuart O’Keefe helped Gareth Evans’ free-kick back into the box one of the few moments just about worthy of note.

The most unlikely of goal hauls to overhaul Posh’s golden boot winner, Jack Marriott, did seem remotely possible at one stage.

But Pitman’s surly post-match attitude spoke more of hunger for goals, which is going to prove important for his side moving forward.