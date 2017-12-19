Talbot's Pompey exit confirmed

Have your say

Pompey have confirmed the departure of Drew Talbot.

As revealed by The News yesterday, the 31-year-old has left the club by mutual consent.

Talbot made 14 appearances after arriving from Chesterfield in the summer of 2016.

However, the defender's deal was cancelled with six months remaining, with the player targeting a move back north to be closer to his family.

In a statement, Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: 'Drew’s intention is to head back north and I’m sure we’ll see him settle with a new club in January.

'We wish him well for the future and thank him for everything he’s done during his time with Pompey.

'In my short time working with him, I found Drew to be a first class professional and also a very good man.'