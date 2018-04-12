Taylor: I’m ready for Pompey fan flak

Ryan Taylor is ready to face flak from Pompey fans as he goes up against his old side.

The Plymouth striker is out to shoot down his former club as they go head to head at Home Park.

Ryan Taylor. Picture: Nigel French/ PA

Both teams are vying for a League One play-off berth as the season reaches its climax.

Taylor scored 16 goals in 59 Pompey appearances after joining from Bristol City in 2014.

The 29-year-old’s now fit and firing for the Pilgrims after breaking his ankle at the start of the season.

Taylor can’t wait to be part of a big-game occasion.

He told the Plymouth Herald: ‘I can’t wait for it. The 1,600 (Pompey) fans might give me a bit of stick as well and I enjoy that. It’s part and parcel of it.

‘We have got another important home game after that against a former club of mine (Rotherham) so I’m looking forward to both of them.

‘They (Pompey and Plymouth) are two massive clubs for this level.

‘Obviously we were both in League Two together and now we are competing at the top end of League One.

‘Not many would have thought that with the start we had to the season, but now we are both looking very good.

‘If we win we are four points clear of them with a game in hand so it puts us in a very good position.

‘We know it’s going to be a tough game and we will do everything we can do to get the three points.’

Taylor is ready for a physical challenge up against Pompey’s defence and is feeling fresh for the League One finale, after missing four months of the season through injury.

He added: ‘It was tough to take, getting injured in the first game of the season, having done all the pre-season and knowing that you are going to have to do it all again.

‘But we are in a great position now and I’m not too bothered about what happened back then. I’m looking forward.

‘Hopefully, we can get in the play-offs and end on a very high note.

‘I have had a four-month holiday so I should be better than anybody out there.

‘I love the physical side of it. It’s something I have come to enjoy.

‘Maybe I didn’t enjoy it as much when I was younger because I was a bit too skinny for it.

‘I love it now. Getting the experience over the years, it’s just something I have started to enjoy.’