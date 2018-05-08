Test your Pompey knowledge with our end-of-season quiz

Have your say

Pompey's season ended on a positive note with a 2-0 win over Peterborough United

A run of three defeats and two draws prior to the win cost the Blues a place in the play-offs.

However, an eighth-place finish is a commendable return for the first season back in League One.

It was quite an unusual season in the sense that Kenny Jackett's men lost two more games than relegated Oldham Athletic, while winning more than fifth place Scunthorpe United.

No team in the Football League drew fewer than Pompey's six games.

There were high points along the way.

The topsy turvy 3-2 win at Blackpool was memorable, while Brett Pitman became the first player to score 20-plus goals since Svetoslav Todorov 15 years ago.

There was also the fine individual campaign of Matt Clarke.

See how much of the 2017-18 season you can remember with our end of season quiz.