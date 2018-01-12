The 10 Pompey players whose futures are in doubt

Have your say

Jamal Lowe signed a new two-year contract extension with the option of a third with Pompey yesterday.

But the Blues still have 10 players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Danny Rose has opened talks over a new Pompey deal

Kenny Jackett's squad of 28 also includes five loanees who are due to go back to their parent clubs come the campaign's conclusion.

That means only 13 of his current player list will remain once the season finishes.

We take a look at those who could potentially be playing elsewhere at the start of the 2018/19 campaign.