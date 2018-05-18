The 10 superstars who nearly joined Pompey

THE FOOTBALL season may be at a close – but that merely signals the start of a summer of transfer speculation.

A number of names are already being linked with a move to Pompey, with Kenny Jackett outlining his desire for quality additions to his ranks.

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba

But whoever arrives is unlikely to remotely approach some of the huge names from the game linked with a move to Fratton Park down the years.

Some of the biggest and best stars of the world game have nearly ended up wearing the star and crescent on their chest. We’ve assembled a list of 10 of the Pompey stars who never were...

NICOLAS ANELKA

Harry Redknapp spent the summer of 2006 chasing the French international, but Sacha Gaydamak wanted David Nugent.

MICHAEL CARRICK

Milan Mandaric wouldn’t pay the £3m being asked. Midfielder ended up going to Spurs and joined Manchester United for £18m two years later.

SERGIO AGUERO

One from the realms of la-la land as fantasist Sulaiman Al Fahim promised to buy the striking superstar in 2009.

DAVID BECKHAM

After joining LA Galaxy, David Beckham was available for loan in the MLS off-season. Redknapp expressed his interest, but the midfielder joined AC Milan.

YAYA TOURE

Tony Adams had the midfield superstar in his sights but ended up with the likes of Angelos Basinas, Hayden Mullins and Pele – not that one – who never played.

DIDIER DROGBA

Redknapp was impressed with a young Guingamp midfielder who’d converted to a striker. A £2m deal never came off and a certain Didier Drogba joined Marseille, before moving to Chelsea.

PAUL GASCOIGNE

A name which was mentioned a couple of times as a possible arrival during Harry Redknapp’s first period as Pompey manager.

EDIN DZEKO

An £8m fee was agreed when Adams was boss, but the money had dried up under Gaydamak and Theofanis Gekas was signed instead.

DENILSON

Was once the world’s most expensive player at £22m, but couldn’t get a deal at Pompey after a trial in 2006.

JAVIER SAVIOLA

Was lined up to replace Jermain Defoe with a loan move in 2009, but eventually moved to Benfica instead.