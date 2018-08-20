The final verdict on Portsmouth’s win against Oxford

WILL ROONEY looks at the key talking points in the wake of Pompey’s 4-1 success over Oxford United...

AN IMPRESSIVE DEBUT

Gareth Evans opened the scoring against Oxford United. Picture: Joe Pepler

When Ben Thompson’s arrival from Millwall was announced on Friday, there were likely a few squinted faces pulled by members of the Fratton faithful.

It appeared Pompey needed a creative midfielder, someone who could operate in the hole behind the striker and not another player who sits in front of the back four.

However, based on his maiden Blues appearance, Thompson looks the full package and gave Kenny Jackett’s side everything they lacked in the first three games of the season.

The 22-year-old swiftly endeared himself to the Pompey crowd and his man-of-the-match performance left Fratton Park purring.

Thompson was combative in his defensive duties, adding plenty of bite to the Blues’ engine room.

And his ability with the ball at his feet, constantly trying to move play forward, was equally impressive.

The Sidcup-born talent had a fine first Pompey game, but now his task is to maintain those high standards throughout the campaign.

EVANS’ RESOLVE

Gareth Evans again donned the captain’s armband as Brett Pitman was consigned to the substitutes’ bench for a second successive league game.

And the stand-in skipper displayed superb leadership qualities to bounce back from his 25th-minute penalty miss.

In truth, Evans' spot-kick was a poor one. Yet the former Fleetwood man showed resolve to rectify his earlier error.

When he received the ball from Oli Hawkins inside the box on 48 minutes, Evans could have so easily snatched at the shooting opportunity in a desperate attempt to make up for his penalty miss.

Instead, he got his poise right, kept his head down and rifled a shot with his weaker left foot into the far corner.

HAWKINS’ DOMINANCE

Oli Hawkins was again selected to lead Pompey’s attack over Brett Pitman – and again the decision was just justified.

Hawkins has developed aggression, guile and a nasty streak that tormented Oxford’s rearguard. In almost every duel he had with centre-backs Rob Dickie and Curtis Nelson, it was the Pompey striker who came out on top.

Granted, he again missed clear-cut chances. But his overall performance was not just selfless but intelligent as he recorded two more assists.