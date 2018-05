The free agents from the Championship who Pompey could sign this summer

Have your say

Pompey have completed two signings so far this summer.



Ronan Curtis and Louis Dennis put pen to paper on two-year deals last week to bolster the Blues' attacking options.

However, more arrivals are expected as Kenny Jackett looks plot Pompey's way out of League One.

The Blues boss has tapped into both the Championship and free agent market during his time at the Fratton Park helm.

Brett Pitman moved to PO4 from Ipswich, while the likes of Matty Kennedy, Connor Ronan and Stuart O'Keefe arrived on loan.

Therefore, he may be tempted to sign players who have been released from clubs in the second tier.

The majority of Championship sides (including newly-promoted Wigan and Blackburn) have announced their retained list for the 2018/19 campaign.

Look through the list to see if you'd like to see Jackett bring any to Fratton Park...

Birmingham

Jason Lowe (midfielder)

Andrew Shinnie (midfielder)

Blackburn

Aaron Dillon (goalkeeper)

Elliot Ward (defender)

Liam Feeney (winger)

Bolton Wanderers

Mark Howard (goalkeeper)

Derik Osede (defender)

Dorian Dervite (defender)

Jan Kirchhoff (defender)

Chris Taylor (midfielder)

Jem Karacan (midfielder)

Chinedu Obasi (forward)

Bristol City

Luke Steele (goalkeeper)

Scott Golbourne (defender)

Gary O'Neil (midfielder)

Arnold Garita (striker)

Derby County

Chris Baird (defender)

Jason Shackell (defender)

Darren Bent (striker)

Hull City

Josh Clackstone (defender)

David Meyler (midfielder)

Greg Olley (winger)

Greg Lueer (forward)

Ipswich Town

Chris Goteni (defender)

Kevin Bru (midfielder)

Luke Hyam (midfielder)

Leeds United

Matthew Keogh (defender)

Romario Vieira (midfielder)

Moses Abioye (striker)

Moise Kroma (striker)

Middlesbrough

Tomas Mejias (goalkeeper)

Martin Cranie (defender)

Millwall

Harry Girling (goalkeeper)

Harry Toffolo (defender)

Noah Chesmain (defender)

Christian Mbulu (defender)

Tim Cahill (midfielder)

Jimmy Abdou (midfielder)

Kris Twardek (winger)

Noel Leighton (forward)

Harry Smith (striker)

Jamie Philpot (striker)

Nottingham Forest

Jack Hobbs (defender)

David Vaughan (midfielder)

Ashkan Dejagah (forward)

Norwich City

Wes Hoolahan (midfielder)

QPR

Nedum Onuoha (defender)

James Perch (defender)

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (forward)

Jamie Mackie (striker)

Preston North End

John Welsh (midfielder)

Sheffield United

Clayton Donaldson (striker)

Sheffield Wednesday

Jake Kean (goalkeeper)

Glenn Loovens (defender)

Ross Wallace (winger)

Wigan Athletic

Donervon Daniels (defender)

Reece James (defender)

Luke Burke (defender)

Sam Stubbs (defender)

Andy Kellett (midfielder)