The individual stats behind Pompey’s 2017-18 season

As we continue to look back on Pompey’s 2017-18 season we dissect the individual stats racked up by Kenny Jackett’s troops.

The Blues clinched eighth spot in League One and flirted with the play-offs for the majority of the campaign... Luke McGee made 45 league appearances during his maiden season at Fratton Park. Throughout the campaign, the former Spurs keeper faced 146 shots and pulled off 92 saves. At the other end of the pitch, Brett Pitman scored his 24 league goals from 129 shots - a conversion rate of a goal per 5.38 shots. Of his efforts on goal, 116 were struck from open play, while the skipper hit the target 45.74 per cent of the time. Seven of Pitman’s goals came via his head, which is unsurprising considering his prowess in the air. Only four other players in the league were involved in more aerial duels than the striker (574). Jamal Lowe provided the most league assists for Pompey with seven. Therefore, it’s unsurprising the ex-Hampton & Richmond winger provided the most key passes (a pass which leads to a shot) for Jackett’s men with 15. The 23-year-old also hit 125 crosses, but Lowe was behind Matty Kennedy in that area. The Scot delivered 151 crosses, the 12th most in League One. Meanwhile. the duo were 14th and 15th in the division for dribbles. Lowe’s 244 just pipped Kennedy’s 243. Neither, however, were the club’s most fouled player. That honour went to Nathan Thompson who was felled 83 times. The 27-year-old also committed the most fouls (62), resulting in nine bookings and two red cards. Overall, though, the former Swindon skipper had a fine maiden campaign at Pompey. Thompson was involved in 408 defensive duels, placing him fifth in the league. Yet Matt Clarke had a greater success rate, winning 39.76 per cent of his duels. That placed Pompey’s prized asset second in League One. The 21-year-old displayed why he scooped The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season award by topping the club’s charts for both interceptions (282) and shots blocked (30). However, no Blues player spread more passes than Ben Close (1648). The Southsea talent also topped the Pompey charts for passes into the final third. All stats provided by WyScout.